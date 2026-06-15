Tamil Nadu Government transfers 56 police officials in major reshuffle

Dr M Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Non-Resident Indian Cell, while S. Madhivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Madurai City, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Villupuram district.

Gautham Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Salem district, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar district.

Further, S Vimala, Superintendent of Police, Namakkal district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Headquarters, Chennai. A.K. Arun Kabilan, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri district, while S.S. Maheswaran, Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri district, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City.

In western Tamil Nadu, GS Anitha has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri district, replacing P Thangadurai, who has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North Coimbatore City. Yadav Girish Ashok, Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Namakkal district.

N Devanathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Coimbatore City, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Madurai district in the place of BK Arvind, who is posted as SP Q branch.

Several district police chiefs have also been shifted in the Cauvery delta and southern districts. Kelkar Subramanya Balachandra, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam district; Kambham Samual Praveen Gowtham, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Theni district; and Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli district.

Sujit Kumar, formerly SP, Nagapattinam, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-I, Cyber Crimes Division, Chennai.