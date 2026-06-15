Tamil Nadu Government transfers 56 police officials in major reshuffle

CHENNAI: In a major administrative exercise, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of 56 police officers across the State with immediate effect. The reshuffle covers officers serving in the Greater Chennai Police, district police units, commissionerates, specialised wings and headquarters establishments.
The changes are aimed at filling vacancies in key positions and strengthening law enforcement administration across districts and specialised units.
Among the prominent postings, ES Uma, who was on compulsory wait, has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Greater Chennai Police.
KS Balla Krisshnan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Greater Chennai Police, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, Greater Chennai Police. S Selvaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch-I, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, High Court Security, Chennai.
S Arockiam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch-III, has been appointed SP/Assistant Inspector General of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai, while G. Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and Administration, Avadi Police Commissionerate.
In Chennai city police, D Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South), has been transferred as Superintendent of Police and Chief Security Officer of Chennai Metro Rail Limited.
K Muthu Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, has been asked to take charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South), Greater Chennai Police. G. Gopi, who was on compulsory wait, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar.
The reshuffle has also brought significant changes in district-level policing. S Kuthalingam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, Greater Chennai Police, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Salem district, replacing Gautham Goyal.
AC Karthikeyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai district.
Vivekananda Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, while V.V. Sai Praneeth, Superintendent of Police, Villupuram district, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district. S. Jeyakumar, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, has been moved to Dindigul district.
Dr M Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Non-Resident Indian Cell, while S. Madhivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Madurai City, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Villupuram district.
Gautham Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Salem district, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar district.
Further, S Vimala, Superintendent of Police, Namakkal district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Headquarters, Chennai. A.K. Arun Kabilan, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri district, while S.S. Maheswaran, Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri district, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City.
In western Tamil Nadu, GS Anitha has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri district, replacing P Thangadurai, who has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North Coimbatore City. Yadav Girish Ashok, Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Namakkal district.
N Devanathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Coimbatore City, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Madurai district in the place of BK Arvind, who is posted as SP Q branch.
Several district police chiefs have also been shifted in the Cauvery delta and southern districts. Kelkar Subramanya Balachandra, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam district; Kambham Samual Praveen Gowtham, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Theni district; and Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli district.
Sujit Kumar, formerly SP, Nagapattinam, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-I, Cyber Crimes Division, Chennai.
Dr Bhukya Sneha Priya, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Theni district, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Mayiladuthurai district, while Dr T Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Trichy City, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Enforcement, Chennai. Shristi Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Trichy City, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district.
The government also ordered transfers in vigilance, anti-corruption and cybercrime wings. G. Nagojothi, Principal of the Police Training College, Chennai, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Special Investigation Cell P Mahendran, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai Range, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Salem City, while B Manikandan has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Trichy City.
Several officers who were awaiting posting orders, including E Karthik, S Sakthivel, S Saravanan, S. Rajesh Kannan, G Jawahar and S. Selvanagarathinam, were also accommodated in various commissionerates and specialised units. Notably, cybercrime divisions in Chennai received new leadership, with Sujit Kumar and S Selvanagarathinam being posted as heads of Cyber Crimes Divisions III and I respectively.
The extensive reshuffle is one of the largest IPS-level administrative exercises undertaken by the State government this year and affects policing in several major districts, commissionerates and specialised wings across Tamil Nadu.