Tamil Nadu government told unions auto fare hike likely before Deepavali, say drivers

CHENNAI: Autorickshaw drivers’ unions have been assured that the Tamil Nadu government will announce a long-pending revision of meter fares before Diwali, representatives of the unions said after meeting Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after meeting the Minister at the Secretariat, S Balasubramaniam, state executive president, TN Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam and coordinator of the All Autorickshaw Drivers Unions Federation, said that representatives of 9 trade unions, including 7 union leaders who attended the meeting, submitted a memorandum seeking an immediate fare revision.
“The minister assured us that the CM would announce the revised meter fares before Diwali. A final review meeting on the issue is being held on Friday,” he added.
In their memorandum dated October 23, the unions said that autorickshaw fares had remained unchanged since 2013, despite a sharp rise in the prices of fuel, spare parts and other essential commodities. They also cited increases in house rent, electricity bills, medical expenses and education costs, which they said had eroded drivers’ earnings. They also said that the Madras HC had directed the State government 4 years ago to revise meter fares in line with rising prices, but the revision had not been implemented.
The memorandum also sought the immediate launch of a government autorickshaw booking app, regulation or prohibition of bike taxis, permission for autorickshaws to cross district boundaries when carrying passengers, and exemption from online penalties that the unions consider unjust. Other demands include a Rs 15,000 subsidy for autorickshaw drivers, similar to assistance provided in Andhra Pradesh, parking facilities at government hospitals, Rs 5,000 as a festival bonus for drivers, expansion of CNG filling stations and fuel subsidies.
The unions said that the expansion of alternative transport options, including metro rail, minibuses and bike taxis, along with free bus travel for women, had affected autorickshaw drivers’ earnings. They urged the government to announce the fare revision before Diwali and recommend a festival bonus for drivers who have suffered a loss of income.