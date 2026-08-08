Tamil Nadu government to levy liquor cess to aid de-addiction centres

CHENNAI: The State government has proposed levying a separate environmental and social welfare cess on liquor sales, with the proceeds to be utilised for de-addiction and rehabilitation programmes, as well as environmental protection measures.
The Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Assembly on Friday (August 7) by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Lokesh Tamilselvan.
The Bill seeks to amend the Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act to provide for the levy of the new cess. According to the Bill, the revenue generated will be utilised for the safe disposal and recycling of alcoholic liquor containers.
"The cess will also be used for rehabilitation and de-addiction programmes, including creating awareness about the ill effects of alcohol. It will also be utilised for welfare measures and livelihood support for families affected by alcohol addiction," the Bill stated.
In addition, the cess will be used to mitigate environmental hazards from the improper disposal of liquor containers and to protect and restore the environment.
The Bill is expected to be taken up for discussion during the ongoing Assembly session.