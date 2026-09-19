Tamil Nadu government to drop Pattinapakkam site for new Secretariat

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is set to drop Pattinapakkam as the site for its proposed new Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex and is exploring alternative locations along the East Coast Road, amid mounting opposition from fisherfolk and political parties, sources said on Friday.
The reported rethink follows a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after his return to Chennai on Thursday, where the growing resistance to the Rs 1,200-crore project was discussed.
The proposed complex was to come up on 25.55 acres at Pattinapakkam, with a built-up area of around 20 lakh sq ft. The government had granted in-principle approval for the project earlier this month and constituted three committees to select an architectural consultant and finalise preliminary and detailed designs.
However, the choice of the coastal site in the heart of the city triggered sustained opposition from fishing communities, residents, and political parties. Fishermen from several coastal hamlets warned of intensified agitation if the government did not withdraw the proposal, citing concerns over their livelihood, access to the sea, and impact on fishing activities.
The opposition over the proposal cut across party lines. The DMK, AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and allies of the ruling TVK, including Left parties and VCK, questioned the choice of Pattinapakkam, with demands ranging from shifting the project to another location to reconsidering the need for a new complex.
The government had justified the proposal by citing space constraints at the existing Secretariat in Fort St George and the need for a modern integrated administrative complex.
While sources said the government has decided to move away from Pattinapakkam and examine alternative sites along the East Coast, no formal order withdrawing the existing site selection was issued till Friday. Further consultations are expected before the government takes a final call.
Sept 3: CM Vijay announces Rs 1,200-crore Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex
Sept 8: Govt identifies 25.55 acres at Pattinapakkam as the proposed site
Sept 11: Opposition grows, with parties demanding that the site be reconsidered
Sept 15: Fisherfolk from over 10 hamlets protest, set Sept 21 deadline to drop plan
Sept 18: Govt sources indicate a rethink; alternative sites along ECR explored