Tamil Nadu government to drop Pattinapakkam site for new Secretariat

The reported rethink follows a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after his return to Chennai on Thursday, where the growing resistance to the Rs 1,200-crore project was discussed.

The proposed complex was to come up on 25.55 acres at Pattinapakkam, with a built-up area of around 20 lakh sq ft. The government had granted in-principle approval for the project earlier this month and constituted three committees to select an architectural consultant and finalise preliminary and detailed designs.