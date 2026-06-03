Tamil Nadu government to conduct drone audits at quarries to curb plunder

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the minister at the Secretariat to assess action against quarries where violations had been detected during recent inspections and to strengthen monitoring mechanisms across the State.

Officials informed the meeting that the Department of Geology and Mining had inspected 431 quarries over the past week, during which violations were found at 155 of them. Operations at 67 quarries have been temporarily suspended and penal proceedings initiated, while action is underway against another 88 quarries.