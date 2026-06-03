Tamil Nadu government to conduct drone audits at quarries to curb plunder

CHENNAI: The State government will carry out drone-based inspections across all leased quarry sites after giving prior notice to leaseholders, as part of a wider effort to curb illegal quarrying and unauthorised transportation of minerals, Natural Resources Minister TK Prabhu said on Tuesday.
The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the minister at the Secretariat to assess action against quarries where violations had been detected during recent inspections and to strengthen monitoring mechanisms across the State.
Officials informed the meeting that the Department of Geology and Mining had inspected 431 quarries over the past week, during which violations were found at 155 of them. Operations at 67 quarries have been temporarily suspended and penal proceedings initiated, while action is underway against another 88 quarries.
The minister reviewed the findings of drone-based surveys already conducted and the follow-up action taken on violations detected through them.
He directed officials to ensure that legal action and recovery of penalties are pursued without delay wherever breaches of mining regulations have been established.
The meeting also decided that drone inspections equipped with upgraded technology would be extended to all quarry lease areas in the State. Officials were instructed to issue prior intimation to leaseholders before undertaking such surveys and to use the exercise to identify and prevent illegal quarrying and unauthorised movement of minerals.
The review follows surprise inspections conducted by the minister last week at quarries in Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts, where several violations were detected.