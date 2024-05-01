Tamil Nadu Government to begin re-issuing Smart Cards from June 5

CHENNAI: The issuance of new ration smart cards, which had been put on pause due to the Lok Sabha elections, will begin from June.

Further, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered to examine the petitions of the smart card applicants after the election results.

After the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, new smart cards will be issued in all the districts from June 5, said an official.

It is to be noted that, smart cards will be issued in all districts except Vikravandi constituency as assembly by-elections will held in June.

The official said that steps have also been taken to issue new smart cards to those who have lost their cards and to those who have made corrections to their smart cards.