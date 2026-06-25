Tamil Nadu government shuffles 15 police officers in new rejig

Kunal Uttam Shrote, serving as Ramanathapuram district ASP has been promoted as SP. He has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Koyambedu, Greater Chennai Police.

AC Karthikeyan, serving as Tiruvannamalai SP, was transferred and posted as DCP, Adyar.

VV Geethanjali has been posted as DCP, Crime Against Women and Children wing of the Chennai City Police. ASP Anshul Nagar has been promoted to the rank of SP and posted as DCP (West), Tirunelveli city. ASP Akash Joshi has been promoted and posted as DCP, Tirupur (South).