Tamil Nadu government shuffles 15 police officers in new rejig

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday transferred 15 police officers in the rank of superintendent of police (SP) and promoted five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) as SP.
Kunal Uttam Shrote, serving as Ramanathapuram district ASP has been promoted as SP. He has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Koyambedu, Greater Chennai Police.
AC Karthikeyan, serving as Tiruvannamalai SP, was transferred and posted as DCP, Adyar.
VV Geethanjali has been posted as DCP, Crime Against Women and Children wing of the Chennai City Police. ASP Anshul Nagar has been promoted to the rank of SP and posted as DCP (West), Tirunelveli city. ASP Akash Joshi has been promoted and posted as DCP, Tirupur (South).
ASP Arpita Rajput has been promoted as SP and posted as SP, CB-CID (North Zone). ASP Banavath Aravind has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP, Tiruchy (north).
SP D Kannan was appointed DCP, Headquarters and Administration, at the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, while SP G Stalin was posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Tambaram Commissionerate.
SP A Velmurugan was appointed SP, Modernisation, at the Director General of Police's office. SP D Ramesh Babu was posted as superintendent of police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Chennai. SP P Sundaravadivel was appointed DCP, Security, Chennai City Police, while SP K Maheshwari was posted as DCP, Red Hills, in the Avadi Police Commissionerate.