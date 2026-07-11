Tamil Nadu government sets deadlines to clear pending NHIS insurance claims

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Treasuries and Accounts Department has directed officials to expedite the disposal of all pending claims under the New Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for government employees and pensioners by fixing strict timelines for their clearance through District Level Empowered Committee (DLEC) meetings.
In a circular, Director of Treasuries and Accounts T Charusree, instructed all Joint Directors of Health Services and District Treasury Officers to convene DLEC meetings immediately to dispose of pending claims under NHIS 2021 (Employees) and NHIS 2022 (Pensioners), including claims arising from court orders.
According to the circular, all claims received up to May 31 must be placed before the DLEC and disposed of on or before July 31.
Claims received up to June 30, should be cleared by August 31, 2026. The department directed that no claim should remain pending beyond the prescribed timelines.
The circular also instructed Joint Directors of Health Services and District Treasury Officers to coordinate the DLEC process, while the Personal Assistant (Accounts) to the District Collector will serve as the nodal officer for convening committee meetings.
The department clarified that the revised claim-processing procedures introduced under NHIS 2026 would apply only to hospital admissions from July 1.