Tamil Nadu government seeks 6 months to decide on bike-taxi services

The affidavit stated that after receiving the expert committee’s report, the State government would take a policy decision and finalise the appropriate regulatory framework in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions and the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

It added that a comprehensive statement containing the details and the government’s decision would thereafter be placed before the court.

The State government filed the response pursuant to the court’s direction at the previous hearing of a petition filed by Naveen Kumar of Madurai, who sought a legal framework for bike-taxi services in the State.