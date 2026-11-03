Tamil Nadu government seeks 25-year infrastructure plans for 19 urban local bodies

CHENNAI: In a major urban-planning exercise, the Tamil Nadu government has invited consultancy firms to prepare 25-year City Infrastructure Development Plans (CIDPs) for 19 urban local bodies, covering 11 municipal corporations and eight special-grade municipalities, to identify infrastructure gaps and map future development requirements.
The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has issued requests for proposals in two packages under the World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Climate Resilient Urban Development Project. The plans are intended to serve as long-term frameworks for prioritising civic infrastructure investments, with separate development plans for each local body.
Package I covers seven corporations — Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Hosur, Karur and Namakkal — and six special-grade municipalities: Pollachi, Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Udumalpet, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruchengode.
Package II includes four corporations — Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Sivakasi — and two special-grade municipalities, Kovilpatti and Rajapalayam.
The consultants will assess existing infrastructure and service deficiencies, taking into account population growth, demographic changes, economic activity, land-use patterns, environmental conditions and urbanisation trends. The exercise will involve field assessments, stakeholder consultations, GIS-based mapping, asset inventories, service-level benchmarks, population projections and climate-risk assessments.
The plans will cover 12 broad sectors, including drinking water supply, sewerage and sanitation, stormwater drainage, solid waste management, roads and mobility, urban water bodies, green spaces, public health, social infrastructure, safety and security, digital urban governance, and municipal finance and governance.
The CIDPs are expected to identify projects, prioritise interventions and set out short-, medium- and long-term implementation phases, along with estimated financial requirements, available resources, potential funding sources and grants. They will provide a basis for coordinating infrastructure planning and investment decisions.
The exercise is linked to the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) 2026–2031, which brings urban infrastructure and civic services under 11 sub-missions. The State has estimated an overall outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the five-year mission.