Tamil Nadu government seeks 25-year infrastructure plans for 19 urban local bodies

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has issued requests for proposals in two packages under the World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Climate Resilient Urban Development Project. The plans are intended to serve as long-term frameworks for prioritising civic infrastructure investments, with separate development plans for each local body.

Package I covers seven corporations — Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Hosur, Karur and Namakkal — and six special-grade municipalities: Pollachi, Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Udumalpet, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruchengode.

Package II includes four corporations — Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Sivakasi — and two special-grade municipalities, Kovilpatti and Rajapalayam.