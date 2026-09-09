Tamil Nadu government scraps 'tainted' direct recruitment in MAWS; tasks it to TNPSC

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government has decided to make all appointments in urban local bodies, including corporations, municipalities and town panchayats, through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), abolishing direct recruitment procedure, following the Rs 888-crore cash-for-jobs scam during the DMK regime.
The decision will be implemented through an amendment to the TNPSC Act. The Bill was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday by Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar, on behalf of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who holds the municipal administration portfolio. The Bill seeks to ensure a more efficient, professional and transparent recruitment process for appointments in urban local bodies.
"The youth in rural and remote areas of the State can apply for such posts and get recruited in a transparent manner," the minister said as the bill was passed by voice vote.
The jobs scam erupted in the Municipal Administration Department during the DMK regime. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered an FIR after the High Court directed it to probe allegations involving the Municipal Administration Department, which was headed by KN Nehru during the DMK regime.