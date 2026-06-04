Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government school teachers get 3-day training for new books

Teachers were guided on effective classroom practices to enhance student learning and engagement.
Teachers across the state participate in seminars for redesigning the curriculum
Representative image for teachers training
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CHENNAI: A three-day training programme on the new school textbooks was conducted for teachers of Classes 1 to 3 in St Thomas Mount Panchayat Union at two centres - Valluvar Gurukulam Primary School in Tambaram, and ISA Pallavaram Primary School.

Around 300 teachers from across the union participated in the programme to familiarise themselves with the revised curriculum, teaching methods, and learning outcomes associated with the new textbooks.

Teachers were guided on effective classroom practices to enhance student learning and engagement.

Chengalpattu District Chief Educational Officer R Thiruvalarchelvi visited the training centres and interacted with the participating teachers.

Tamil Nadu government
government schools
government school teachers
training
new books

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