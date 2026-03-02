Tamil Nadu: Government school enrolment starts early, 4 lakh+ admission target set

The initiative, which was advanced in the previous academic year to stay competitive with private institutions that typically open admissions early, will continue in the same format this year. Officials believe the early start will help attract more parents to consider government schools before they finalise private school admissions.

School heads and teachers have been directed to focus particularly on children who have completed five years of age in anganwadis. Instructions have been issued to ensure that all such children are enrolled in neighbourhood schools or institutions located close to their place of residence.

Education department officials have also been asked to conduct awareness campaigns among parents, highlighting the improvements made in government schools in recent years.