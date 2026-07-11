Tamil Nadu government renames DMK’s women travel scheme, evokes criticism from DMK

The dropped word - Vidiyal - means dawn in Tamil, and it was used extensively by the DMK during its poll campaign as part of its political branding. The free travel benefits, however, remain the same.

The new name is prominently displayed on the digital destination boards of the public transport MTC and TNSTC buses.

Vidiyal was an important slogan of the DMK during the 2021 Assembly election. The unannounced move by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in removing the DMK’s political slogan from the welfare programme, caught the DMK unaware.