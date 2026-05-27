Tamil Nadu government plans e-permit, weighbridge sync to curb quarry exploitation

Director of Geology and Mining D Mohan issued instructions to the department's assistant directors, directing strict implementation of the system.

According to the order, the Department of Geology and Mining has already developed a Mineral Management System to process applications and grant approvals for mineral concessions.

"The department intends to ensure that only the permitted quantity of minerals is transported and to prevent excess quarrying and unauthorised transport of minerals. To achieve this objective, the e-permit system should be integrated with weighbridges," the order stated.