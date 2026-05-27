Tamil Nadu government plans e-permit, weighbridge sync to curb quarry exploitation

CHENNAI: The State government has made the integration of e-permit systems with digital weighbridges mandatory for all quarry and crusher units across the State to curb excessive quarrying and unauthorised mineral transportation.
Director of Geology and Mining D Mohan issued instructions to the department's assistant directors, directing strict implementation of the system.
According to the order, the Department of Geology and Mining has already developed a Mineral Management System to process applications and grant approvals for mineral concessions.
"The department intends to ensure that only the permitted quantity of minerals is transported and to prevent excess quarrying and unauthorised transport of minerals. To achieve this objective, the e-permit system should be integrated with weighbridges," the order stated.
Officials said the department had already circulated detailed instructions regarding the system last year and the latest communication was a reiteration of those directions.
Assistant directors have now been instructed to ensure that all quarry lease holders, mine operators and crusher unit owners install digital weighbridges at their respective sites, wherever such facilities are not already available.
The move comes amid intensified scrutiny of quarry operations in several districts following recent inspections and action against illegal mining activities in parts of Tamil Nadu.
The State government has temporarily shut down 20 stone quarries in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts following inspections and survey reports submitted by officials.
Minister for Natural Resources TK Prabhu ordered action against 18 quarries in Tenkasi district and two quarries in Kanniyakumari district based on findings submitted by three inspection teams.
Officials said that of the 54 quarries operating in Tenkasi district, 18 were ordered temporarily closed after irregularities were reportedly found during inspections.
In Kanniyakumari district, authorities inspected 15 stone quarries and ordered the temporary closure of two units following a report submitted by the assistant director of the Mines and Minerals Department.
In a statement said that the inspections in Kanniyakumari district included aerial surveys conducted using drones to identify violations and assess quarry operations.
The government said further action would be taken based on detailed inquiry reports and compliance reviews by the concerned departments.