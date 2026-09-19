Tamil Nadu government plans 6 new nursing colleges, to offer 600 seats

The GO permits the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University to establish the colleges at a total cost of Rs 270.26 crore, or Rs 45.04 crore per college.

The expenditure will be met entirely from the university's self-generated funds, with no financial liability accruing to the state government.

The GO stipulates that manpower for the new colleges will be engaged only on a temporary or contract basis and that no permanent posts or additional pensionary liabilities will be created.