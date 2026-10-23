Tamil Nadu government plans 4 regional medical education directorates

The proposal follows a meeting chaired by the Health Secretary on September 8. Under the proposed arrangement, the regional directors would be based at Government Chengalpattu Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy, and Madurai Medical College. An additional director-level post for research is proposed at the directorate’s Chennai headquarters.

The move comes as the State’s government medical college network has expanded to 36 institutions, increasing the administrative load on the directorate. Doctors’ associations have recently opposed a proposal to appoint an IAS officer to head the medical education directorate, which was subsequently put on hold following their objections. Separately, service postgraduate doctors have raised concerns over temporary postings issued without counselling.