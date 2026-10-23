Tamil Nadu government plans 4 regional medical education directorates

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed four regional directorates of Medical Education and Research (DME&R) at government medical colleges in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Madurai, alongside a dedicated director-level post to coordinate research, amid recent objections from doctors’ associations to changes in the department’s administrative structure.
The proposal follows a meeting chaired by the Health Secretary on September 8. Under the proposed arrangement, the regional directors would be based at Government Chengalpattu Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy, and Madurai Medical College. An additional director-level post for research is proposed at the directorate’s Chennai headquarters.
The move comes as the State’s government medical college network has expanded to 36 institutions, increasing the administrative load on the directorate. Doctors’ associations have recently opposed a proposal to appoint an IAS officer to head the medical education directorate, which was subsequently put on hold following their objections. Separately, service postgraduate doctors have raised concerns over temporary postings issued without counselling.
The directorate has asked the deans of the four colleges to identify between 800 and 1,200 square feet of vacant space in existing college or hospital buildings to accommodate the regional offices and support staff.
Detailed estimates have been sought for renovation, including civil and electrical works, furniture, air-conditioning and computer and printer installations. The expenditure at each location must not exceed Rs 50 lakh.
The proposed regional offices are intended to decentralise administration, while the dedicated research post would strengthen coordination of research activities.