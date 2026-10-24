Tamil Nadu government orders 50,000 farm power connections, directs TNPDCL to check misuse of agri connection

The directive, issued through a government order on Friday, cited high power procurement costs and the corporation's critical financial position as reasons for the verification exercise.

Of the 50,000 connections sanctioned, 20,000 will be provided free under the normal category, including 3,215 connections earmarked on a one-time priority basis for small and marginal farmers belonging to BC, MBC and DNC communities. The remaining allocations comprise 3,372 connections under the Revised Self-Financing Scheme, 1,346 under various government schemes and 25,282 under the Tatkal self-financing scheme.

TNPDCL had already provided 7,313 agricultural connections between April 1 and September 21 in anticipation of government approval. The government has now ratified these connections and ordered that they be counted against the annual target.