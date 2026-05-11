Tamil Nadu government officials’ union congratulates CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Officials’ Union has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay and his newly inducted council of ministers.
The TVK party, led by C Joseph Vijay, won 108 constituencies in the 17th Legislative Assembly general election, emerging as the single largest party. With the support of other parties, it has formed the government, and Vijay has taken oath as the new Chief Minister.
The 106-year-old Tamil Nadu Government Officials’ Union conveyed its warm felicitations to the new leader and the Ministers who assumed office alongside CM Vijay.
In a statement, the union reiterated its commitment to extending full cooperation to whoever is chosen by the people of Tamil Nadu to occupy the seat of power, emphasising its role as the first general union recognised by the Government of Tamil Nadu.
The announcement was made by president T Amirthakumar, on behalf of the union.