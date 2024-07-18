Tamil Nadu government mandates Tamil-first policy on shop hoardings

CHENNAI: In a significant move aimed at promoting the use of Tamil in commercial spaces, the Tamil Nadu government has issued directives requiring all shop and commercial establishment hoarding to prioritise Tamil language.

Failure to comply will result in fine of Rs 2000, as per a press release by Coonoor Labour Sub-Inspector Sriram.

A meeting convened at the office of the Assistant Labour Inspector in Coonoor elaborated on the government's decision, emphasizing that Tamil must hold precedence over other languages on all advertising hoardings within shops.

The government directive underscores the importance of Tamil language and mandates swift implementation within a stipulated timeframe.

According to the announcement, a penalty of up to Rs 2000 will be levied initially for non-compliance.

Subsequent violations may lead to prosecution. The Labor Assistant Inspector's office urges traders to ensure that their shop signage adheres to this order, with Tamil language taking precedence followed by other languages.

Coonoor Traders Public Welfare Association Secretary MA Rahim and others participated in this meeting.

Business organizations are requested to approach Coonoor Traders Public Welfare Association for further clarification.