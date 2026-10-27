Tamil Nadu government launches leadership programme to strengthen MLAs’ governance skills

Participants will also be familiarised with coordination among government departments, needs-based planning, accountable service delivery and measures to address issues faced by their constituents.

Addressing the gathering, Anand said leadership was not merely a position or an exercise of authority but a responsibility that involved motivating others and helping them realise their potential.

“Elected representatives must work responsibly, placing public welfare and constituency development at the forefront. Serving people and resolving their problems are our primary duties,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of service-oriented leadership, the minister said CM Vijay had demonstrated these principles through his actions. He urged legislators to ensure that government schemes reached beneficiaries and that public needs guided their decisions.