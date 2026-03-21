Tamil Nadu government launches crop loss survey after hailstorm, gusty rains damage 850 hectares across Tamil Nadu

Preliminary estimates indicate that crops spanning nearly 810 hectares in Madurai, Salem and Tenkasi districts were affected by hailstorms, impacting paddy, oilseeds, millets, cotton and sugarcane. In addition, horticultural crops over 40 hectares in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem and Tirupur districts suffered damage due to strong winds accompanied by rain.

"Standing paddy crops in the harvest stage have been severely impacted by the hailstorm," the release noted, highlighting the scale of damage at a critical stage.