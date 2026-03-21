Tamil Nadu government launches crop loss survey after hailstorm, gusty rains damage 850 hectares across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has launched an extensive field survey to assess crop losses after sudden hailstorms and gusty rains damaged over 850 hectares across eight districts, officials said on Friday.
Preliminary estimates indicate that crops spanning nearly 810 hectares in Madurai, Salem and Tenkasi districts were affected by hailstorms, impacting paddy, oilseeds, millets, cotton and sugarcane. In addition, horticultural crops over 40 hectares in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem and Tirupur districts suffered damage due to strong winds accompanied by rain.
"Standing paddy crops in the harvest stage have been severely impacted by the hailstorm," the release noted, highlighting the scale of damage at a critical stage.
Officials said the Revenue and Agriculture departments have been directed to jointly undertake field inspections to verify the affected crop area and submit detailed reports. "The survey is under way to ascertain the exact extent of damage and enable further action," the release added.