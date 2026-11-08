Tamil Nadu government keeps healthcare network on high alert for Deepavali; 1,353 ambulances on standby

CHENNAI: With Deepavali-related accidents and burn injuries expected to rise during the festive period, the State government has placed its healthcare network on round-the-clock alert, keeping 1,353 ambulances and 4,000 beds ready to handle emergencies, said Health Minister KG Arunraj on Saturday.
Inspecting the burns ward at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, the State's apex centre for burn treatment, he said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed the department to ensure uninterrupted medical care for people injured while bursting firecrackers. All government and medical college hospitals have been instructed to remain prepared, with emergency services available round the clock, he said.
Citing last year's figures, Arunraj said the 108 ambulance service received 20,367 calls on Deepavali, against its daily average of 12,500, marking a 63 per cent increase. Emergency calls also rose to 8,333 from the usual 5,500, registering a 52 per cent increase.
The State recorded 2,480 vehicle accidents during the period last year, while 208 calls relating to other accidents were received on Deepavali. Chennai alone accounted for 675 calls related to Deepavali accidents and others, including 33 cases involving burns, he said.
The government has identified accident-prone locations and stationed ambulances at these hotspots to ensure timely medical assistance. The Kilpauk hospital has earmarked 75 beds exclusively for burn victims, while 132 emergency units have been kept ready across the State, Arunraj added.
According to the minister, generators have been arranged at hospitals and ambulance call centre to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The Health Department is also coordinating with the Energy Department to prevent disruptions. Doctors from KMC are imparting specialised training to medical personnel across the State to equip them to handle burn injuries.
Urging people to celebrate safely, he advised them against bursting crackers in their hands and experimenting with fancy or newly introduced varieties. Those injured in firecracker incidents on Saturday were stable and under medical observation, he added.