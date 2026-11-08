Tamil Nadu government keeps healthcare network on high alert for Deepavali; 1,353 ambulances on standby

Inspecting the burns ward at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, the State's apex centre for burn treatment, he said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed the department to ensure uninterrupted medical care for people injured while bursting firecrackers. All government and medical college hospitals have been instructed to remain prepared, with emergency services available round the clock, he said.

Citing last year's figures, Arunraj said the 108 ambulance service received 20,367 calls on Deepavali, against its daily average of 12,500, marking a 63 per cent increase. Emergency calls also rose to 8,333 from the usual 5,500, registering a 52 per cent increase.

The State recorded 2,480 vehicle accidents during the period last year, while 208 calls relating to other accidents were received on Deepavali. Chennai alone accounted for 675 calls related to Deepavali accidents and others, including 33 cases involving burns, he said.