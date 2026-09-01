Tamil Nadu government justifies shift to 4-yard dhoti for Pongal

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to change the length of dhotis from 8 yards to 4 yards (muzham) under the free scheme for the upcoming Pongal.
Minister for Textiles and Handlooms M Vijay Balaji on Monday said in the Assembly that the department had conducted opinion polls across the State to find out which type of dhoti people preferred — 8-yard unbleached dhotis or 4-yard bleached dhotis.
"Most people voted in favour of 4-yard dhotis. So, the government decided to provide 4-yard dhotis under the free gift hamper for the ensuing Pongal festival," Minister Balaji said.
Responding to DMK member S Austin, who raised a query under the Special Calling Attention motion, he said that if the length of the dhotis was changed suddenly, weavers would also have to change the size of their looms, adding that this could affect their livelihood.
The Minister said Opposition members should wear the 8-yard dhotis provided during the DMK regime, while the Treasury bench members would wear the 4-yard bleached dhotis.
"Let the people decide which dhoti is better. The weavers have accepted the government's new initiative, and there will be no impact on them," he said.