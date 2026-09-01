Tamil Nadu government justifies shift to 4-yard dhoti for Pongal

Minister for Textiles and Handlooms M Vijay Balaji on Monday said in the Assembly that the department had conducted opinion polls across the State to find out which type of dhoti people preferred — 8-yard unbleached dhotis or 4-yard bleached dhotis.

"Most people voted in favour of 4-yard dhotis. So, the government decided to provide 4-yard dhotis under the free gift hamper for the ensuing Pongal festival," Minister Balaji said.