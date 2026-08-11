Tamil Nadu government issues MLACDS guidelines

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued detailed guidelines for implementing the MLA Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) under the Rural Development Department.
According to the guidelines, the government has allocated Rs 828.36 crore for the implementation of the scheme. Each MLA constituency will receive Rs 3 crore for taking up development works.
In addition, the government has allocated Rs 54 lakh per constituency towards the 18 percent GST component. The funds are to be utilised only for development works identified under the MLACDS.
The guidelines provide for using the funds for various public infrastructure works, including the construction and renovation of public buildings and school infrastructure. The scheme is aimed at enabling MLAs to recommend essential development works in their respective constituencies and address local infrastructure requirements.