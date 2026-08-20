Tamil Nadu government invites public feedback on draft curriculum for classes 6–10

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has invited educators, teachers, students and members of the public to review and provide feedback on the newly developed draft curriculum for Classes 6 to 10.
The new curriculum and syllabi are being developed in accordance with the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy 2025. A high-level expert committee and curriculum design committees were constituted under the leadership of the Minister for School Education, A Rajmohan, to oversee the process.
Following the guidance of these committees, SCERT has prepared curricula for Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for students from Classes 6 to 10.
The draft curricula will be available on the TN School Education Department's official website, tnschools.gov.in, from August 20 for educators, members of the public, teachers and students to review.
Those wishing to offer suggestions or comments have been asked to submit their feedback through the online form available on the same website. Respondents are required to provide their personal details along with their feedback.
The deadline for submitting feedback is August 31.
The initiative invites teachers, students, educationists, and the wider public to share their views before the curriculum development process moves forward.