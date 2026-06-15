Tamil Nadu government honours Kirti Chakra awardee with Rs 48 lakh incentive

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay presented the cheque to the Army personnel at the Secretariat here and lauded his courage, patriotism and commitment to national security.

Meenatchi Sundaram, serving in the artillery regiment of the Indian Army, had sustained serious injuries to his face and shoulder during an anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 19, 2024. Despite suffering bullet injuries during the encounter, he continued the operation and neutralised the terrorists, according to an official release.