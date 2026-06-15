Tamil Nadu government honours Kirti Chakra awardee with Rs 48 lakh incentive

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday honoured Lance Naik A Meenatchi Sundaram, a native of Theni district and recipient of the prestigious Kirti Chakra, with a cash incentive of Rs 48 lakh in recognition of his gallantry during anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay presented the cheque to the Army personnel at the Secretariat here and lauded his courage, patriotism and commitment to national security.
Meenatchi Sundaram, serving in the artillery regiment of the Indian Army, had sustained serious injuries to his face and shoulder during an anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 19, 2024. Despite suffering bullet injuries during the encounter, he continued the operation and neutralised the terrorists, according to an official release.
Recognising his exceptional bravery, the President of India conferred the Kirti Chakra, the country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, on him at a ceremony held in New Delhi on June 8.
The Chief Minister said the soldier’s valour and sense of duty had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and would inspire the younger generation with a spirit of sacrifice and patriotism.
The release said the State government has been extending financial assistance and honours to defence personnel from Tamil Nadu who receive gallantry awards for acts of bravery in service of the nation.
Human Resources Management and Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister D Sarathkumar, Chief Secretary M Saikumar and senior government officials were present during the event.