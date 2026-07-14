Tamil Nadu government floats tender to procure 4.41 lakh gold rings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has floated tenders for the procurement of gold rings under its flagship 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam (Thaimaman Gold Ring) scheme, which is scheduled to be launched on September 15.
Announced after the Assembly elections, the scheme is among the government's key welfare initiatives aimed at supporting mothers and promoting institutional deliveries.
Under the programme, every child born in government hospitals and primary health centres across the State will receive a one-gram gold ring along with essential baby care items.
The State government has earmarked Rs 755.83 crore annually for implementing the scheme.
As part of the rollout, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has invited tenders for the procurement of about 4.41 lakh gold rings. According to the tender document, the rings must be made of 22-carat gold and carry 916 hallmark certification to ensure quality standards.
The procurement has been planned in four phases. In the first phase, beginning in August, the government will procure 1,28,499 gold rings.
This will be followed by the purchase of 1,17,438 rings each in September and November. The final phase of procurement, involving 78,292 gold rings, is scheduled for February 2027.
The scheme will be available only to residents of Tamil Nadu, and the benefits will be extended exclusively for children born in government healthcare institutions.
The programme is slated to be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai. Chief Minister Vijay is expected to inaugurate the scheme.