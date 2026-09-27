Tamil Nadu government exempts public (Law and Order) department from RTI Act

The Human Resources Management Department issued the notification through a Government Order dated September 21, published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

“The Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby specifies the Public (Law and Order) Department being an Intelligence and Security Organization established by the Government of Tamil Nadu for which the said Act shall not apply,” the order said.

The department handles several sensitive law-and-order matters, including communal and caste clashes, political agitations and preventive detention cases under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) and the National Security Act (NSA).