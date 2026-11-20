CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the creation of 1,695 nursing posts in State-run hospitals, allocating Rs 42.72 crore to strengthen healthcare services and address staff shortages.
The Government Order was issued on November 18, following an announcement in the 2026-27 Budget, the department said on Thursday.
The creation of the posts, which will be on a consolidated-pay basis, will provide employment opportunities for nursing graduates while strengthening the critical workforce in government hospitals.
The department said government hospitals had faced a shortage of nurses, as no regular recruitment to nursing posts had taken place for five years after 2021. The vacancies had affected the delivery of essential medical services, particularly to the poor.
The latest move follows the appointment of 4,724 nurses last month. They were selected on merit through district health societies, with the government highlighting transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
The TVK-led State government said it had prioritised human resource development in the health, medical education and family welfare sectors during its first six months in office.
On July 14, the Chief Minister issued appointment orders to 751 assistant medical officers and 1,393 health inspectors selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.
The government has created 2,585 nursing admission seats in seven new nursing colleges and completed admissions for the academic year.