The Government Order was issued on November 18, following an announcement in the 2026-27 Budget, the department said on Thursday.

The creation of the posts, which will be on a consolidated-pay basis, will provide employment opportunities for nursing graduates while strengthening the critical workforce in government hospitals.

The department said government hospitals had faced a shortage of nurses, as no regular recruitment to nursing posts had taken place for five years after 2021. The vacancies had affected the delivery of essential medical services, particularly to the poor.