CHENNAI: The Government College Teachers’ Association has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to restore the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) and appoint the senior-most principal of a government college as its director to ensure smooth academic and administrative functioning
In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister and the Higher Education Department, association general secretary G Suresh said that senior-most principals of government arts and science colleges had traditionally been appointed as DCE, considering their academic and administrative experience.
The association pointed out that the DCE was converted into the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, with IAS officers being appointed as commissioners. It also raised concerns over the administrative arrangements during the absence of Commissioner Ponnaiya, who was on extended leave and had sought leave again from November 16.
“When a college principal headed the directorate, the Joint Director was entrusted with additional charge during the director’s absence. However, now it’s being assigned to another IAS officer, adding to the administrative burden,” the association pointed out.