Tamil Nadu government cancels tender for 500 electric buses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the international tender floated for the procurement of 500 electric buses and the development of related infrastructure for Chennai’s metropolitan transport system, officials said, according to Maalaimalar.
According to government authorities, the tender was withdrawn after it was assessed that the project could result in financial losses. Based on this evaluation, the government decided to revoke the tender process.
The tender had originally been invited during the previous DMK administration to purchase 500 electric buses and upgrade the necessary infrastructure to support their operation in Chennai. The project was intended to strengthen the city’s public transportation network through the introduction of electric mobility.
In a significant move, the present Tamil Nadu government has now issued orders cancelling the tender that was floated during the earlier DMK regime.
Officials maintained that the decision was taken after reviewing the financial implications of the project and determining that proceeding with the existing tender could lead to economic losses.
No further details regarding a revised tender process or alternative procurement plans were immediately announced by the authorities.