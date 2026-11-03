Tamil Nadu government begins free dhoti, saree distribution for old-age pensioners

CHENNAI: With Deepavali approaching, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday began distributing free dhotis and sarees to old-age pension beneficiaries through fair price shops across the State, giving eligible family cardholders until November 7 to collect the festive gifts.
The dhotis and sarees procured for Deepavali 2026 have been dispatched to fair price shops across Tamil Nadu, and distribution commenced on Tuesday.
Old-age pension beneficiaries holding family ration cards can collect the clothing from their respective fair price shops by November 7. They have been asked to visit the shops in person with their family cards to receive the items.
The State government implements the initiative annually to provide free dhotis and sarees to old-age pension beneficiaries as part of its Deepavali welfare measures.
Cooperation Department officials are monitoring the transportation and distribution arrangements to ensure the scheme is implemented without delay across the State.