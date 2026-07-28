Tamil Nadu government asks bus passengers to avoid speaker mode, use earphones

The circular said drivers should ensure that loud music is not played inside buses, as mandated under Rule 5(10) of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017. It also cited Rule 228 of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, under which any act causing inconvenience or disturbance to fellow passengers is considered misconduct.

Passengers have been advised not to speak loudly on mobile phones throughout the journey, use speaker mode during calls, or play videos and songs without earphones or headphones. The circular said passengers should use wired or Bluetooth earphones or headphones so that their mobile phone use does not disturb others.

The government has also instructed transport corporations to paste awareness stickers measuring 24 cm x 16 cm inside all buses at the front entrance, centre and rear entrance. The stickers will carry messages such as "No Speaker Mode. Please Use Earphones/Headphones", "Respect Other Passengers" and "Quiet Travel, Safe Travel". They will also promote the TNSTC mobile application for ticket bookings.

The circular further directed drivers, conductors and supervisory staff to sensitise passengers about the guidelines during their shifts and ensure they are implemented across all State-run buses.