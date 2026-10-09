TVK govt appoints senior IPS officer Prem Anand Sinha as DVAC chief

Sinha was the Tambaram City Commissioner before being moved to the politically sensitive post that has been lying vacant since the previous chief, ADGP A Arun, was shunted out of the post within seven weeks of his appointment.

The Home Department order was issued by the new Secretary, A Karthik, who was appointed earlier on Friday. The order said Sinha will be the Additional Director General of Police/Director of DVAC, and added that the appointment has been made against an existing vacancy and will take effect immediately.