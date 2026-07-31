Tamil Nadu government appoints eight Additional Advocate Generals for Madras High Court, Madurai Bench

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (July 30) appointed eight senior advocates as Additional Advocate Generals (AAGs) to represent the State before the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench.
The appointments were notified through a Government Order issued by the Public (Law Officers) Department.
According to the Government Order, PV Balasubramanian, T Gowthaman, B Saravanan, A Abdul Hameed, J Barathan, S Arjun Suresh, S Kumaresan and Kavitha Nithyanandan have been appointed as Additional Advocate Generals of the Madras High Court. Of them, B Saravanan and J Barathan have been posted to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
The Government Order states that the appointments will come into force from the date on which the respective law officers assume charge.
The notification was issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar by order of the Governor.