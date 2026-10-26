Tamil Nadu government appoints 33 senior entomologists amid gaps in disease surveillance

Health Minister KG Arunrajdistributed appointment orders to candidates selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at a function held at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services campus in Teynampet on Monday.

The appointments come amid reports that district entomologist posts were vacant in more than 40 of the state’s 45 Health Unit Districts, raising concerns over the monitoring and control of mosquito-borne diseases ahead of the northeast monsoon. The specialists will oversee vector surveillance, mosquito control, disease prevention, monitoring of zoonotic infections, implementation of national health programmes and coordination of preventive measures at the district level.