Tamil Nadu government appoints 33 senior entomologists amid gaps in disease surveillance

CHENNAI: The State government has appointed 33 senior entomologists to strengthen district-level surveillance and control of vector-borne diseases, including dengue, malaria and chikungunya, following concerns over vacancies in the public health workforce.
Health Minister KG Arunrajdistributed appointment orders to candidates selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at a function held at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services campus in Teynampet on Monday.
The appointments come amid reports that district entomologist posts were vacant in more than 40 of the state’s 45 Health Unit Districts, raising concerns over the monitoring and control of mosquito-borne diseases ahead of the northeast monsoon. The specialists will oversee vector surveillance, mosquito control, disease prevention, monitoring of zoonotic infections, implementation of national health programmes and coordination of preventive measures at the district level.
Emphasising the importance of early intervention, Arunraj said the specialists must identify disease transmission patterns, strengthen scientific surveillance and supervise health inspectors to improve field-level disease control. “Government service is a responsibility and a noble duty. Helping people without expecting anything in return brings immense satisfaction,” he said, recalling that he had received an appointment order as a primary health centre doctor in 2004. “Direct recruitment to senior entomologist posts has not taken place for nearly 30 years. Of the 69 posts in the state, only 17 were occupied before the latest appointments. The government has also issued a notification to recruit another 13 senior entomologists.”
The appointments are expected to improve district-level capacity to assess mosquito density, identify breeding sites, monitor disease transmission risks and initiate timely interventions. Entomologists play a crucial role in ensuring that vector-control measures are guided by scientific evidence rather than relying solely on fogging and insecticide application.
Arunraj urged the appointees to prioritise prevention and work towards detecting and containing outbreaks before they spread. Health Secretary Darez Ahamed, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project Director S Uma, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Rajmohan and Additional Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Sambath, attended the event.