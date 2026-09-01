Tamil Nadu government announces up to 50% salary hike, festival bonus, duty rotation for Tasmac staff

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday (August 31) announced a second salary hike for Tasmac employees within 100 days of taking office, with the revised pay coming into effect from September 1.
The hike will entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 486.90 crore for the government.
Announcing the hike before the commencement of the debate on the Prohibition and Excise Department in the Assembly, Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh said the move was aimed at preventing MRP violations at outlets. Under the TVK-led government, employees found indulging in MRP violations will face a three-month suspension from service, he said. A repeat violation will result in dismissal, he added. "The government will not tolerate corruption," Vignesh said.
The monthly salary of supervisors will be increased from Rs 22,313 to Rs 33,023, while salesmen will get Rs 30,284, up from Rs 19,413. The salary of assistant salesmen will be raised from Rs 17,925 to Rs 28,680.
The minister also announced a festival advance of Rs 20,000 for Tasmac employees and Rs 6,000 towards uniform and stitching expenses.
The government is also making provisions to improve cleanliness and provide basic facilities at Tasmac shops. The government will provide Rs 5,000 per outlet within Corporation limits, Rs 4,000 for shops in Municipalities and Town Panchayats and Rs 3,000 for shops in village areas towards maintenance.
The government will also introduce a rotating weekly day off for Tasmac employees and limit their duty period to 8 hours a day. Employees will additionally be entitled to two casual leaves every month, Vignesh said.
The minister said the government would take steps to induct 250 qualified Tasmac employees as junior assistants in government departments.
The government also announced stricter action against employees involved in MRP violations. Recalling the measures during the AIADMK regime, Vignesh said that employees who overcharged customers by amounts between Rs 1 and Rs 9 were fined.