Tamil Nadu government announces up to 50% salary hike, festival bonus, duty rotation for Tasmac staff

The hike will entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 486.90 crore for the government.

Announcing the hike before the commencement of the debate on the Prohibition and Excise Department in the Assembly, Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh said the move was aimed at preventing MRP violations at outlets. Under the TVK-led government, employees found indulging in MRP violations will face a three-month suspension from service, he said. A repeat violation will result in dismissal, he added. "The government will not tolerate corruption," Vignesh said.

The monthly salary of supervisors will be increased from Rs 22,313 to Rs 33,023, while salesmen will get Rs 30,284, up from Rs 19,413. The salary of assistant salesmen will be raised from Rs 17,925 to Rs 28,680.