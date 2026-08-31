Tamil Nadu government announces sugarcane trials to improve productivity, tackle sugar price surge

Replying to the debate on demands, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said new sugarcane varieties would be identified and tested through field trials for their suitability to cooperative and public-sector sugar mills. "The field trials will help identify varieties suited to the requirements of sugar mills," he said.

The government will also promote newly released sugarcane varieties and demonstrate modern cultivation technologies in the fields of cooperative and public-sector mills. Demonstration plots will be used to assess the performance of new varieties and encourage farmers to adopt improved practices.

As part of the sugarcane initiative, 40 progressive farmers will be taken to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Baramati in Maharashtra for five-day training on modern sugarcane technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things-based applications.