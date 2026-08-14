Tamil Nadu government announces medals for police officers

The awardees are Deputy Superintendents of Police C Jaishree, N Tamilarasi, K Alaguraj, and N Thanusiya; inspectors S Latha, M Chithra, R Vinatha and G Mahalakshmi; Assistant Inspector General V Gomathi; and Deputy Commissioner S Vijayakumar.

The government has also announced the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service for five personnel. The awardees are DIG V Sasi Mohan, Superintendent of Police D Shanmuga Priya, DSP CMR Manimozhiyan, inspector K Madhan Mohan and head constable M Ravikumar.

The government said the awards would be presented by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a function to be held in due course. Each award carries an eight-gram gold medal and a cash reward of Rs 25,000.