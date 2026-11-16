Tamil Nadu government announces hike in monsoon relief aid for saltpan workers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced an increase in the monsoon relief assistance for registered salt pan workers in the state from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per family.
The hike of Rs 2,000 per family annually covers salt pan workers registered under the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Social Security and Welfare Board.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued the directive, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the workers to safeguard their livelihoods during the rainy season, according to an official release here.
The government order follows a key announcement made in the Assembly by Industries Minister S Keerthana on August 25, 2026. The hike is aligned with the state government's initiative, which aims to uplift the living standards of labourers across the state.
"Salt production comes to a complete halt during the monsoon, leaving thousands of workers without a steady income. To offset this seasonal loss, the enhanced annual assistance will be disbursed to salt pan worker families registered under the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Social Security and Welfare Board," the release said.
During the 2026–2027 financial year, a total of 23,979 salt pan worker families are set to benefit from this recurring annual scheme. The state government will fully bear the total expenditure of Rs 16.78 crore incurred for implementing the enhanced relief package.