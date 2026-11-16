Tamil Nadu government announces hike in monsoon relief aid for saltpan workers

The hike of Rs 2,000 per family annually covers salt pan workers registered under the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Social Security and Welfare Board.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued the directive, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the workers to safeguard their livelihoods during the rainy season, according to an official release here.

The government order follows a key announcement made in the Assembly by Industries Minister S Keerthana on August 25, 2026. The hike is aligned with the state government's initiative, which aims to uplift the living standards of labourers across the state.