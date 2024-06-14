Tamil Nadu government announces 9% DA hike for pre-2016 pay scales

CHENNAI: In a major boost in income for government employees, the Tamil Nadu government announced a 9 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees receiving salaries based on the pre-2016 pay scales, with effect from January 1, 2024.

This decision is set to benefit a large number of government employees who are receiving salaries based on pre-2016 pay scales of the government.

As per the Government Order dated June 11, the DA rate for State government employees will be increased to 239% of the basic pay.

In the order, the Tamil Nadu government also added that the arrears for the months of January, February, March, April, and May would be disbursed through the existing cashless transaction method using electronic payment services.