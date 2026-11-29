CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has allowed commercial establishments, industries, educational institutions, hospitals and residential complexes to set up EV charging stations within their existing high-tension (HT) and extra-high-tension (EHT) electricity connections without obtaining a separate service connection, to accelerate the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
The move is part of the State government's Vetri Tamizhagam initiative to establish 20,000 public EV charging stations by 2031. In a memo issued on November 27, TNPDCL said consumers could install dedicated sub-meters for EV charging facilities within the sanctioned load of their existing connections. The EV charging consumption will be billed separately under the applicable EV tariff without levying additional fixed or demand charges. Consumers will have to pay only the energy charges.
The provision is expected to reduce the initial investment required to establish charging facilities and encourage more establishments to provide EV charging services. Consumers can also opt for a separate electricity connection exclusively for EV charging within the same premises.
TNPDCL has prescribed seven time-of-day (TOD) slots for EV charging, with tariffs ranging from Rs 6.50 to Rs 9.75 per unit. The highest tariff of Rs 9.75 will apply between 6 am and 9 am and 6 pm and 10 pm, while the lowest tariff of Rs 6.50 will be applicable between 9 am and 4 pm. The tariff will be Rs 8.10 per unit from 4 pm to 6 pm and 10 pm to 5 am.
For billing, EV consumption recorded by the dedicated sub-meter will be deducted from the main HT meter's corresponding consumption after adjusting the seven EV time slots against the existing HT TOD slots. The balance consumption will be billed under the applicable HT tariff, while EV charging consumption will be shown separately under 'Charges for EV Charging Station'.
TNPDCL has directed Superintending Engineers of electricity distribution circles to instruct the Meter, Relay and Testing wing to reprogramme the EV meters to accommodate the seven time slots.