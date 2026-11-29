TNPDCL has prescribed seven time-of-day (TOD) slots for EV charging, with tariffs ranging from Rs 6.50 to Rs 9.75 per unit. The highest tariff of Rs 9.75 will apply between 6 am and 9 am and 6 pm and 10 pm, while the lowest tariff of Rs 6.50 will be applicable between 9 am and 4 pm. The tariff will be Rs 8.10 per unit from 4 pm to 6 pm and 10 pm to 5 am.

For billing, EV consumption recorded by the dedicated sub-meter will be deducted from the main HT meter's corresponding consumption after adjusting the seven EV time slots against the existing HT TOD slots. The balance consumption will be billed under the applicable HT tariff, while EV charging consumption will be shown separately under 'Charges for EV Charging Station'.

TNPDCL has directed Superintending Engineers of electricity distribution circles to instruct the Meter, Relay and Testing wing to reprogramme the EV meters to accommodate the seven time slots.