Tamil Nadu government allots Rs 8.45 crore for book fairs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 8.45 crore to conduct book fairs in all 38 districts during 2026-27, providing for their annual organisation across the state under a dedicated funding arrangement.
A Government Order issued by the School Education Department on October 9 authorised the expenditure, to be met from the revised estimates for 2026-27.
The initiative began in 2022-23, when districts were classified into three categories for funding purposes.
Under the arrangement, A-category districts received Rs 17.5 lakh each, B-category districts Rs 14 lakh each and C-category districts Rs 12 lakh each. The government sanctioned a total of Rs 4.965 crore for the fairs that year.
The programme continued in 2023-24 and 2024-25, with further sanctions for district-level book fairs.
The latest order provides for the fairs to be conducted annually in every district from 2026-27 onwards. The Rs 8.45-crore allocation will cover the expenditure involved in organising the events across Tamil Nadu.
The initiative is expected to expand access to books beyond major urban centres and provide readers, students and publishers across the state with opportunities to participate in literary events closer to home.