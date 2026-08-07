Tamil Nadu government allocated Rs 288.97 crore to boost drinking water supply

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 288.97 crore to strengthen drinking water supply across the State in view of the prevailing drought conditions and increasing water demand.
According to a Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the funds have been allocated to various departments and district administrations to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.
Among the allocations, 12 districts, including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Virudhunagar, Salem, Dharmapuri and Karur, have been sanctioned Rs 36.65 crore for emergency drinking water supply measures.
The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has been allotted Rs 58.55 crore, while the Town Panchayats Department has received Rs 96.41 crore to improve water supply infrastructure and distribution.
The Municipal Administration Department has been allocated Rs 97.36 crore, the largest share of the sanctioned amount, for ensuring drinking water supply in urban local bodies.
The allocation has been made from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help local bodies and government agencies meet the increased demand for drinking water during the ongoing dry spell.