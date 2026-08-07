Tamil Nadu government allocated Rs 288.97 crore to boost drinking water supply

According to a Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the funds have been allocated to various departments and district administrations to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.

Among the allocations, 12 districts, including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Virudhunagar, Salem, Dharmapuri and Karur, have been sanctioned Rs 36.65 crore for emergency drinking water supply measures.