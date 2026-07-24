Tamil Nadu Goverment introduces monthly grievance redressal calendar for cooperative sector

Under the framework issued by Registrar of Cooperative Societies G Latha, Cooperative Sub-Registrars and field officers at the block level will receive grievance petitions on the first Friday of every month and dispose of them on merit. Petitions that remain unresolved at this stage, along with those submitted directly to Deputy Registrars, will be taken up by Deputy Registrars on the second Friday. Cases that still require intervention, as well as petitions received directly by Joint Registrars, will be heard by Zonal Joint Registrars on the third Friday of every month.

“The objective is to ensure immediate action on grievance petitions through a clearly defined administrative process,” the circular said, directing officers at every level to ensure that petitions are disposed of without undue delay.