Tamil Nadu goes on alert to shield paddy crops from heavy rain

The department has instructed officials to clear blockages in irrigation canals, drainage channels and field waterways to ensure the free flow of rainwater and prevent waterlogging in agricultural fields.

Agricultural engineering officials have been asked to keep tractors, water pumps and other necessary machinery ready at vulnerable locations to drain excess water from fields promptly after rainfall.

The department has also stressed coordination among officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering wings, along with local bodies, to implement preventive measures based on local requirements and minimise crop losses.

Where damage occurs, officials must immediately inspect the affected areas, assess the extent of crop losses and submit detailed reports, supported by photographs and GPS coordinates, to the competent authorities without delay.