Tamil Nadu goes on alert to shield paddy crops from heavy rain

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has directed officials across the State to intensify precautionary measures to protect standing and harvested paddy crops from heavy rain, prevent damage to agricultural infrastructure and minimise losses to farmers, while ordering the establishment of district-level control rooms to coordinate emergency operations.
In a set of instructions, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth has asked officials to inspect vulnerable agricultural areas, identify fields at risk of inundation and ensure that paddy ready for harvest and harvested stocks are adequately protected against rain damage.
Officials have been directed to provide protective coverings for paddy stored at government procurement centres to prevent it from getting wet. They must also ensure adequate arrangements to safeguard the stocks and, wherever possible, facilitate their swift transportation to safer storage locations.
The department has instructed officials to clear blockages in irrigation canals, drainage channels and field waterways to ensure the free flow of rainwater and prevent waterlogging in agricultural fields.
Agricultural engineering officials have been asked to keep tractors, water pumps and other necessary machinery ready at vulnerable locations to drain excess water from fields promptly after rainfall.
The department has also stressed coordination among officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering wings, along with local bodies, to implement preventive measures based on local requirements and minimise crop losses.
Where damage occurs, officials must immediately inspect the affected areas, assess the extent of crop losses and submit detailed reports, supported by photographs and GPS coordinates, to the competent authorities without delay.
The minister has further directed officials to expedite damage assessments and facilitate eligible farmers’ access to relief under applicable government schemes.
District-level control rooms will coordinate emergency measures and provide assistance to farmers. Officials must also submit reports on precautionary measures, paddy protection arrangements, drainage operations and crop damage assessments to the department’s agricultural engineering authorities for further action.
The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister has emphasised the importance of preventive action before rainfall intensifies, directing officials to work in coordination, continuously monitor field-level measures and take all necessary steps to protect farmers’ livelihoods.
The department has also underscored the need to ensure the safety of field personnel deployed for emergency operations during adverse weather conditions.