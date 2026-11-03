Tamil Nadu: Girl swindled of 144 sovereigns, jewellery shop arrested

A Class 11 girl from Kazhuvanthittai near Marthandam became acquainted with Jenish (25) of the same locality, who ran a sound service business. He allegedly professed his love for the girl and lured her with promises of marriage before obtaining 144 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of her maternal grandaunt, where she was staying, and cheating her.



The girl realised later that she had been cheated and a complaint was lodged on her behalf with the Marthandam all-women police station in August.



Following an investigation, the police arrested Jenish under the Pocso Act for allegedly cheating the girl of the jewellery.



Jenish's younger brother Jebish was arrested by the police a few days ago for his involvement in the crime. Jebish told them that 40 sovereigns of jewellery were handed over to a jewellery shop owner in Marthandam, Lali (48).