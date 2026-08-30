Tamil Nadu: Girl raped, impregnated by uncle in Tiruvadanai

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and impregnated by her maternal aunt's husband in Ramanathapuram's Tiruvadanai taluk.
The girl stayed in her grandmother's house with her cousins. The man used to visit their house to see his children and had sexually assaulted her.
After the girl fell ill, she was taken to a private hospital in Devakottai, where it was found she was three months pregnant. The Ramanathapuram Childline officials conducted an inquiry and accompanied the girl to the Tiruvadanai All-Women Police Station, where a complaint was filed.
The 39-year-old relative was arrested and a report was submitted to detain him under the Goondas Act. He is now lodged in Madurai Central Prison.