Tamil Nadu gets unique Corporation for construction and infrastructure projects

CHENNAI: Following the Budget announcement, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order to establish a separate corporation to execute infrastructure and construction projects across the State.
Named the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure and Construction Corporation (TNICC), the new entity will be established with an initial corpus fund of Rs 1 crore. It is envisaged as a world-class organisation capable of competing with private-sector players in the infrastructure and construction sector.
The corporation will undertake the development of new townships, industrial hubs, technology parks, information technology cities and business parks. It will also provide architectural planning and quality control services for construction projects.
According to an order issued by the Public Works Department, TNICC will undertake State government construction projects costing more than Rs 200 crore. It will also develop buildings on unused government land to generate revenue for the State.
"Each work assigned to TNICC shall carry its own funding and a stated agency fee from the user department. The scope of TNICC may exclude commercial development of land parcels that are currently within the scope of Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML)," the order stated.
The corporation is expected to provide a dedicated institutional mechanism for implementing major government construction and infrastructure projects, while ensuring professional planning and quality control.