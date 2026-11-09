Tamil Nadu gets unique Corporation for construction and infrastructure projects

Named the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure and Construction Corporation (TNICC), the new entity will be established with an initial corpus fund of Rs 1 crore. It is envisaged as a world-class organisation capable of competing with private-sector players in the infrastructure and construction sector.

The corporation will undertake the development of new townships, industrial hubs, technology parks, information technology cities and business parks. It will also provide architectural planning and quality control services for construction projects.

According to an order issued by the Public Works Department, TNICC will undertake State government construction projects costing more than Rs 200 crore. It will also develop buildings on unused government land to generate revenue for the State.